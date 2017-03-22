31°
News

Govt rules out North Coast coal seam gas, again

Tim Howard
| 22nd Mar 2017 1:19 PM
Theo Jongen showed his support at the protest against coal seam gas held outside a property on Avenue Road near Glenugie during a demonstration against coal seam gas exploration in 2012.
Theo Jongen showed his support at the protest against coal seam gas held outside a property on Avenue Road near Glenugie during a demonstration against coal seam gas exploration in 2012. JoJo Newby

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE NSW Government has ruled out coal seam gas mining and exploration on the North Coast.

Deputy Premier John Barlilaro put a line through it yesterday during unveling of the The North Coast Regional Plan at Coffs Harbour yesterday.

"We've heard the community's viewpoint on coal seam gas loud and clear and this plan states that CSG resources on the North Coast will remain in the ground,” Mr Barilaro said.

The Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis, was another member of the government happy to keep CSG in the ground.

"Despite what the deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce, might be saying there is no appetite for coal seam gas mining on the North Coast,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Mr Joyce last week floated a national plan to give farmers who allowed gas wells on their land a 10% share of the royalties generated.

Mr Gulaptis does not think that will be enough to change the minds of enough farmers.

"Landowners here have consistently been against CSG and landowners don't agree with it now,” he said.

He said, given their opposition, it was impossible to make CSG mining sustainable.

"The size of property holdings here will make the practice unsustainable,” he said.

"For it to work miners would need access to properties of 10,000 to 20,000 acres.

"Around the average land holding is 200 acres to 500 acres.

"If you're only getting the odd landowner to agree to mining, it just can be sustainable.”

Images like this shale gasfield in Green River Basin, Wyoming in the United States is what the Labor Government will be trying to ensure doesn's happen in the NT through conducting its inquiry in to fracking.
Images like this shale gasfield in Green River Basin, Wyoming in the United States is what the Labor Government will be trying to ensure doesn's happen in the NT through conducting its inquiry in to fracking. Contributed

Mr Gulaptis said there was also no appetite to allow CSG mining exploration in the government.

"The government has bought up the exploration licences on the North Coast and in reality there's plenty of natural gas around,” he said.

Mr Gulaptis said the claims of a "gas shortage” in Australia were hard to understand.

"We've got plenty of gas in Australia,” he said. "The issues seems to be ensuring there is enough of it directed to domestic supply and not go offshore.

"I just cannot understand how we have got to a situation where it's cheaper for us to export gas to Japan and then buy it back from.”

He said the Federal Government must ensure domestic supply above anything else.

Grafton Daily Examiner
WEATHER: Current warnings and road closures

WEATHER: Current warnings and road closures

UPDATED WEDNESDAY 7:30AM: Gwydir Highway reopened

North Coast investment to match a growing population

Minister for Planning and Housing, Anthony Roberts together with Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, are launching the North Coast Regional Plan at the Coffs Harbour Airport this morning.

North Coast plan investment in airports, hospitals, highway funding

More heavy rain for Qld, NSW: when will it end?

The Bureau of Meteorology radar on Wednesday morning shows plenty of rain for Queensland and New South Wales.

Wet weather chaos will lash parts of Australia today

Police concerned about young children involved in crime

Inspector Joanne Reid from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command talks to members of the Clarence Valley about policing in the area.

Anti-social and criminal behaviour in children a major concern

Local Partners

FACS land up for sale in South Grafton

FACS have listed various properties in South Grafton for sale

Have your say on possible Ulmarra sewerage

Ulmarra township.

Give your views to council

Pitching in to help Tyirra's brave fight

Tyirra McGrady, who is fighting a brain tumour in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Tyirra McGrady diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four

12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

John Ashby and his son Joel are taking part in the upcoming Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

RAIN HAIL OR SHINE: Relay will be on this weekend

Members of the Lower Relay for Life Committee come together at the final team meeting before the Relay this weekend.

Event will go ahead no matter what

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson stars as Belle in the classic tale of finding unlikely love.

MOVIE REVIEW: Peppa Pig's Aussie adventure will delight fans

A scene from My First Cinema Experience: Peppa Pig's Australian Holiday.

Peppa visits Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef in feature film debut

Adele fan denies 'fat shaming', blames Gabba

Anita claims she never referred to Ms Bennett’s weight

CMC Awards: It's a night to rock for Lee Kernaghan

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Glamour for boy from the bush

Channel 10 weighs in on the future of Neighbours

Neighbours launched the career of Kylie Minogue.

Angry UK Neighbours’ fans have already launched a petition

Viewers slam ‘cruel, shameless’ Michelle

Michelle is public enemy number one after dumping Jesse.

JESSE’S heart was brutally broken on national television last night.

Fame's not alien to Rebecca

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

Life star Rebecca Ferguson faces terror in space with Ryan Reynolds.

One For All Buyers To Consider

4 Casuarina Close, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 2 AUCTION

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac 4 Casuarina Close will suit most buyers in today's market. With a short drive of 20 Minutes into Grafton's CBD this property allows...

Oh so convenient

4/13 Taloumbi Street, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000

Imagine how good life would be in a home where you only have to look after yourself, in a home offering a lovely river view and in a home where you can stroll down...

SOLD BY DANIEL KELLY

2/47 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 1 1 $330,000

Whether you are investing or downsizing this property is one that simply has to be at the top of your list. Sized just right, the property offers the perfect...

ENJOY THE VISTA FROM THE FRONT DECK OF YOUR STURDY NEW RESIDENCE

17 Johnson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $289,000

BUILT to last, this solid brick and tile home has a long list of benefits for the astute South Grafton buyer: - Location - just a stroll to schools and parks in a...

Relaxed Lifestyle And Privacy On Acres

326 Baillies Road, Copmanhurst 2460

Rural 4 1 5 $355,000

A peaceful and private 5 ha (12.35 acres approx.) property on offer here, 326 Baillies Road Copmanhurst will not disappoint and should be considered if you are...

Motivated Vendors

6 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 $249,000

Located high on South Hill is this four bedroom home, close to schools and transport making it ideal for the young family or investor. The home boasts many...

Contract Needed - Vendor Has Moved On!

18 Morrison Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 1 2 $260,000...

All offers will be considered as our Vendor needs this sold yesterday! A charming four bedroom low set home positioned just minutes from Grafton's CBD, close to...

All Offers Considered

14 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Ideally positioned in Dovedale at the river end of Dobie Street is this well-kept three bedroom weatherboard and tile home that would be perfect for the first home...

Vacant Block with Nature Reserve View

26 WARATAH AVENUE, Yamba 2464

Residential Land Large level block ready for your home facing the Clarence Nature Reserve. ... $229,000

Large level block ready for your home facing the Clarence Nature Reserve. On 689m2 the land is ideally located only minutes to Yamba's shopping precinct and...

&quot;DORSET&quot;

78 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 1 4 $439,000

An elegant historical home with a charming street presence. Significantly contributing to the history of Grafton and in particular, the Dovedale area. With...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!