Govt spend on health 'a record': Hogan

A CLAIM that the government has slashed funding to hospitals could not be further from the truth, says Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

Responding to ALP advertising that claims the government is responsible for a $2.4 million cut to the budget of Lismore Base Hospital, Mr Hogan said the government has delivered record funding for public hospitals.

"Claims that we are cutting funding to local hospitals is completely untrue. It's Labor lies, like its deceitful Mediscare campaign during the last election,” he said.

"The truth is we have increased funding from $13.3 billion in 2013 to $21.2 billion this year. This will rise to $26.2 billion by 2022.”

Mr Hogan said funding for local hospitals more than doubled under the Coalition.

"Funding for public hospitals in the Northern NSW Local Hospital Network, including the Grafton Base Hospital, has increased from $120 million under Labor in 2013 to $251.4 million in 2018, an increase of 109.6 per cent.

"This will increase to $361.7 million by 2024.”

He said the government was making long term plans to fund the health care the community expected.

"Under a new National Hospitals Agreement, the government has also committed an extra $31 billion in public hospital funding from 2020 to 2025, taking overall funding during this period to $131 billion,” Mr Hogan said.

He said the government was spending on more than hospitals. "In addition, we've listed more than 2000 medicines on the PBS while Labor in government had to stop subsidising medicines because they ran out of money,” he said.

"We are also boosting Medicare funding by $6 billion to $26.1 billion this year, up from $19.5 billion in 2013.

"This will increase further to $30.7 billion by 2022.”