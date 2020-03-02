Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hall Contracting's backhoe dredge, Woomera, has arrived in Gladstone for Gladstone Ports Corporation's Clinton Vessel Interaction Project.
Hall Contracting's backhoe dredge, Woomera, has arrived in Gladstone for Gladstone Ports Corporation's Clinton Vessel Interaction Project.
News

GPC dredging project to begin in weeks

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORK on the Clinton Vessel Interaction Project will start in weeks after the arrival of Hall Contracting's 65-metre long backhoe dredge, Woomera.

Hall Contracting is carrying out the Gladstone Ports Corporation dredging project, which aims to make it safer for large vessels coming into the port.

The project created 37 jobs.

"CVIP is a critical marine safety project that is the result of detailed planning and significant studies," GPC acting chief executive Craig Walker said.

It is not expected to cause disruption to commercial or recreational marine traffic.

It will be subject to environmental monitoring, with data made available on GPC's website.

Data from a range of parameters including water quality, light-reaching sensitive receptors and fine sediments will be available for the duration of the project.

dredging gladstone harbour gladstoneindustry gladstone ports corporation
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorbike eludes police after South Grafton pursuit

        premium_icon Motorbike eludes police after South Grafton pursuit

        Crime Police are looking to identify a man riding an unregistered trail bike through South Grafton yesterday morning

        Canine coronavirus found in Grafton, Casino

        premium_icon Canine coronavirus found in Grafton, Casino

        Greyhounds Breeders and trainers are encouraged to continue to monitor the health of their...

        Missing Glenreagh man found dead near home

        premium_icon Missing Glenreagh man found dead near home

        News The man was reported missing by his wife on Sunday night.

        Historic cemetery damaged by hoons

        premium_icon Historic cemetery damaged by hoons

        Crime A village’s historic resting place is the latest to be vandalised as tyre marks...