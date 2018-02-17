Menu
New degree to help fight against floods

Effects of floods will be studied at Southern Cross Univeristy Jojo Newby
Claudia Jambor
by

A FLOOD research degree has been green lighted by Southern Cross University after the new course was jeopardised by Federal Government changes.

The Bachelor of Coastal Systems Engineering was under threat when the government announced late last year a freeze on funding for the Commonwealth Grants Scheme, which covers the cost of higher education for students.

The university explained the course wouldn't have been viable without the allocation of new funded places for the degree.

Essentially training students up to be flood engineers, the course utilises the university's state-of-the-art fluid dynamics laboratories to investigate how to respond to and mitigate the risk of floods.

But Vice Chancellor, Professor Adam Shoemaker announced this afternoon that the university was "open for business in all of its degrees".

"We are absolutely pressing ahead with all of our new degrees for 2018, including the Bachelor of Coastal Systems Engineering at our Lismore Campus," he said.

The announcement comes after the university was allocated $12.9 million in Federal funding over the next four years for regional higher education.

