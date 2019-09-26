Grafton couple take another bite of the cafe scene

MEET THE TEAM: The owners (above left) of QFF at Grafton Shoppingworld, Anne and Mark Paterson, and, above, with staff Samantha Lowe, Zari Cansdell, Elyce Fahey and Heidi Hampton.

ANNE and Mark Paterson know more than most about a good cup of coffee.

Now onto their fifth hospitality business, the couple started to follow their passion 25 years ago just a few meters from their newest business.

The latest venture, QFF Espresso, which stands for quick fresh food, came about at a time the couple were looking for security, and an opportunity at Grafton Shoppingworld presented itself.

"We we're always concerned about when Grafton gets bypassed by the highway what effect that was going to have, and we wanted to protect ourselves," Mr Paterson said.

They also own and operate Driven To Espresso in South Grafton and wanted to have "another feather in their cap".

The new cafe opened late May and the first four months have been both exciting and busy but, thanks to a great team, the Patersons said it has already taken off.

"The biggest thing we always look around for is the team that we get. That's the most important part. If you haven't got a good team, we can't be successful," Mr Paterson said.

Alongside great staff, Mr and Mrs Paterson said outstanding customer service and delicious coffee were vital to running a successful business.

"Greet everyone with a smile, 'hi, how are you going?' and being interested in your customers. I think if you show interest in them, you're going to build that rapport," Mrs Paterson said.

"We know how we feel when we're on the other side of that counter and we're no different to anybody else so why can't we give that to our customers?"

Mr Paterson had a little piece of advice to anyone looking to buy their way into the hospitality field.

"Really study your market to know what you're doing and where you're doing it is going to be right."

QFF Espresso is located at Kiosk 1 Grafton Shopping world. 6642 7171 for more.