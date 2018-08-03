Grab a snag' for our drought affected farmers

Editor of The Daily Examiner Bill North with Bunnings South Grafton staff before donating to Rural Aid.

MAKE sure to grab a snag at Bunnings Warehouse South Grafton today with all funds going to help our drought affected farmers.

All Bunnings stores in NSW and ACT are hosting their sausage sizzle until 4pm today with funds going towards Rural Aids 'Buy A Bale' Campaign.

The Daily Examiner joined in the campaign when editor Bill North passed around a hat in the office for the 'Buy A Bale' fundraiser.

The small DEX team staff raised $115.35 to the cause, with Mr North heading down to Bunnings in South Grafton to donate the funds today.

DEX witnessed first-hand how charitable people in the Valley are with heaps of people donating money and buying sausage sangas'.

Mr North said it was great to see how people come together to pitch in when parts of the community fall on tough times.



"We at the DEX are aware of how tough it's become for farmers across the state and we wanted to do our bit to help the cause," he said.

General Manager Kelly Price said it is amazing what Bunnings and other locals in our community are doing to help the farmers.

"We are dry here but it is nothing compared to what the farmers are facing out west. I know some guys out there working the land and have seen their photos, it is heartbreaking," she said.

If you can't make it to Bunnings South Grafton today you can donate at www.buyabale.com.au/