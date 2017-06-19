Grab a ticket for the Jacaranda raffle

Jacaranda queen candidates Brielle Lentfer, Jess Miller and Emilee Wall show off the boat that is the major prize for the Jacaranda Festival raffle.

FANCY hitting the water in your very own boat?

Then you won't want to miss grabbing a ticket in the Jacaranda Major Raffle this year.

Due to a collaboration with Disco Marine, first prize in the draw will be a tinnie; representing a major increase in prize value in comparison to recent years.

The boat is currently on display in Grafton ShoppingWorld, and tickets are available there at $5 a ticket.

Second prize is an Apple iPhone, offered by Telstra, and third prize is a $500 voucher from Harveys Jewellers.

The drawing of the Raffle will take place following the float procession on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

The Jacaranda Festival is a not for profit organization needing to raise money in the community for its success. The Festival relies on hard working, dedicated volunteers to give of their time to make the festival a success, and carry on the great tradition.