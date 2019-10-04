Grab the chance to get bragging rights for your 4WD

Landcruiser lover Kenny Bowling and Nissan Patrol fanatic Anthony Kelly do a little friendly sparring ahead of the Nissan v Landcruiser Grudge match tug-o-war at Event Yeah the Boy at Grafton Speedway today.

Landcruiser lover Kenny Bowling and Nissan Patrol fanatic Anthony Kelly do a little friendly sparring ahead of the Nissan v Landcruiser Grudge match tug-o-war at Event Yeah the Boy at Grafton Speedway today. Tim Howard

IF YOU think your 4-wheel drive has that little bit extra that makes it stand out from the rest, then Event Yeah the Boys wants you.

The organisers want you to bring your rig to the Grafton Speedway on Saturday at 10am to see if the judges agree with your opinion.

Event Yeah the Boys founder Theresa Kelly said their crew has been blown away by the 4WDs they see driving around the Valley at any time of the day.

"Are you the bloke who drives the chop cab GQ across the bridge every morning?” she said.

"Or the tradies in the dual cab Cruiser? Do you own the Landcruiser ute with the aircon on the roof?

"Or do you own one of the huge American utes?

"Are you a tradie with a working fit out that others admire? Have you been working on your camping set up for years and now you have it just right?

"Or has someone put a flyer on your windscreen about what a nice rig you have?”

Mrs Kelly said with everything that's happening in Grafton over next couple of days, the time is right for a great mates weekend.

"The crew at Event Yeah the Boys Inc have been watching out for all of the awesome rigs that live right here in Grafton,” she said.

"We want to see them all rolled out on the October long weekend in support of men's mental health.”

Mrs Kelly said one of the highlight would be the Grafton Grudge Match - Toyota vs Nissan Tug of War sponsored by New Horizons.

"Toyota Landcruiser, Nissan Patrol, everyone's got an opinion on which one's the toughest,” she said.

"This invitation only exhibition will set out to finally lay the hatchet to rest on which is the best fourby - Toyota or Nissan?”

Organisers have ensured there are enough classes to suit all the differents rigs out there.

4WD Show Classes:

Best in Show - Sponsored by Clarence Cost Motors

This trophy is for the best all round rig chosen by our judging panel

Best Factory Standard - Sponsored by Nexus Human Services

Closest to factory build. Judges will be looking at matching VIN and Engine Numbers as on makers plates as well as original Rims, fittings and finishes.

Best Weekend Warrior - Sponsored by The Australian Hotel

The best rig built for having a bit of dirty fun on the weekend but drive to work on Monday. We will be looking at your Lift, winch, tyres, lockers

Best Extreme Rig - Sponsored by Elders Home Loans

Looking for a bush pig with grunt? We will check out your duel lockers, lift, winch, tyres and the all-round mean look of this rig.

Best Ute - Sponsored by Wicks & Parker Cranes and Engineering

Best all-round Ute. We will be looking at all the extras that make your ute the best on the block!

Best Camping Rig - Sponsored by North Coast Community Housing

Best single vehicle setup, drawers, fridge's, solar, self-recovery gear

Best Tradies Rig - Sponsored by GJR Sheetmetal

We will be checking out your toolboxes, storage and all the added extras needed for the ultimate Tradies Rig!

Best Bogan - Sponsored by Snap On Tools

Show us your rough, tuff, diesel puffs.

The gates for entry at the Event Yeah the Boys Inc 4WD Show and Shine will open at 10am for vehicle entry and marshalling.