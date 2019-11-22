Menu
An image of the old and the new Grafton bridge, which will have its community day on December 8.
News

Grab your boots! Time to walk new Grafton bridge

Adam Hourigan
22nd Nov 2019 3:00 PM
THE Clarence Valley community has watched it reach across the water of the mighty Clarence River, and now you get the chance to see it close up.

There opportunity to walk over the new, second crossing of the Clarence River in Grafton on Sunday, December 8 ahead of the bridge opening to traffic.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said it was an exciting day for the local community who have waited years to see it become a reality.

“The bridge is the single biggest infrastructure spend that the Jacaranda city has ever seen and will benefit Grafton and the wider Clarence Valley for decades,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“Watching the bridge go up reminds us that actions speak louder than words – this bridge was promised in the past but only delivered now by the Nationals Government.

“The new bridge would transform the way people moved around the riverside city.

“The 525-metre two-lane bridge is made up of 176 precast concrete segments, with a shared user path for pedestrians and cyclists.”

Mr Gulaptis said as part of the community day, an official ceremony will also take place to mark the occasion.

“The community day will give locals the opportunity to appreciate the spectacular view from the new bridge, and to see heritage objects found during planning and construction,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“To help Transport for NSW plan the day the local community is being encouraged to register their attendance and whether they plan to use the free buses.”

The event will run from 8am to noon and will include free buses to and from key locations in Grafton and South Grafton, allowing access for as many locals as possible.

The community can get more details and register for the event by visiting

www.rms.work\GBCommunityDay.

A date is yet to be confirmed when the new bridge will open to traffic, but it will be before Christmas.

