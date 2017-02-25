Grab yourself a hot read at Rotary sale

President of Grafton Midday Rotary Herman Claassens attempts to cool off from the heat while sorting through books for their upcoming fundraising sale.

SPENDING one of the recent 40-plus-degree Grafton days in a huge room at the old Peter's ice cream factory sounds like a cool prospect but even the thought of frozen confectionery couldn't distract from the humidity and temperatures that crept up around mid-morning.

But that didn't stop Grafton Midday Rotarians Peter Robinson, Richard Nichols and president Herman Claassens from getting into the task of sorting through thousands of books holed up in one of the factory's disused storage rooms, the space kindly donated by factory owners Blanchards.

The gentlemen were on a mission to start going through some 750-800 boxes of titles donated from regional libraries from Grafton and other North Coast towns such as Urunga and Bellingen.

The sweaty task was all in preparation for the Grafton Midday Rotary Book Sale, to be held on March 4.

The Rotarians had the unenviable task of sorting the books into genres so book lovers could go straight to their favourite categories.

Retired Clarence Regional librarian Mr Nichols was in his element separating the fiction from the non-fiction.

"I worked in the library 20years ago and am always keen to keep the spirit of books alive in this technological world,” MrNichols said.

"We will have some beautiful books for sale. Lotsof history, including localsubjects, and travel andsport.”

He said books were costed per shopping bag unit at a reasonable $8 a bag full.

"Some books will have red spots on them, which will be sold as stand-alones for $2 each,” Mr Nichols said.

"These are virtually brand-new current novels, which are very popular at our sales.”

Of course, as children's literacy is a standard Rotary objective, all books for younger readers will be free of charge.

"It's all about recycling too. Some books are more pre-loved than others but there is definitely something for everyone here,” he said.