Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
From the series Free - self-portraits from 2017.
From the series Free - self-portraits from 2017. Grace Thorley
News

Grace following her art dreams

Jenna Thompson
by
30th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE visual arts is a popular subject at high school, given its grim financial security, very few decide to pursue it as a profession once they graduate.

But not Grace Thorley.

The aspiring Woodford Island artist has taken the plunge and is working toward a full-time career as a professional artist.

"Art has always been in my life; it's all I ever do,” she said.

Since launching her brand last year, Ms Thorley has gained attention on a national and international scale thanks to her social media marketing know-how.

Ms Thorley said Instagram had been the most successful platform for promoting her work, which is currently seen by more than 6000 followers.

The former McAuley Catholic College student said each of her colourful designs contained a deeper meaning designed to inspire the viewer, should they choose to look closer.

"People can either look at it and think, that's nice, or they can look at it and pick up on the subtle message,” she said.

While some pieces can be quite dark, Ms Thorley said she hoped it would help young people going through a similar experience.

"I always knew school was not the be all and end all, but it's hard to get out of that bubble,” she said.

"I just kept focusing on getting through and since I left school, I really wanted to show everyone, young people, that you can get through it.”

Follow Ms Thorley on Instagram: Instagram.com/gracethorley

artist grace thorley professional artist woodford island
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    EXPLAINED: The SRV and your rates bill

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: The SRV and your rates bill

    Council News THE Special Rate Variation comes into affect following the beginning of the 2018/19 financial year on Sunday. Here is what the changes mean to you

    Ghosts halfback in right Frame of mind

    premium_icon Ghosts halfback in right Frame of mind

    Rugby League YOUNG playmaker relishing leadership opportunity.

    Subbies hoping for a big improvement in new financial year

    premium_icon Subbies hoping for a big improvement in new financial year

    Politics Pacific Highway contractors still have something to hope for.

    Local Partners