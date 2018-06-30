Grace following her art dreams

WHILE visual arts is a popular subject at high school, given its grim financial security, very few decide to pursue it as a profession once they graduate.

But not Grace Thorley.

The aspiring Woodford Island artist has taken the plunge and is working toward a full-time career as a professional artist.

"Art has always been in my life; it's all I ever do,” she said.

Since launching her brand last year, Ms Thorley has gained attention on a national and international scale thanks to her social media marketing know-how.

Ms Thorley said Instagram had been the most successful platform for promoting her work, which is currently seen by more than 6000 followers.

The former McAuley Catholic College student said each of her colourful designs contained a deeper meaning designed to inspire the viewer, should they choose to look closer.

"People can either look at it and think, that's nice, or they can look at it and pick up on the subtle message,” she said.

While some pieces can be quite dark, Ms Thorley said she hoped it would help young people going through a similar experience.

"I always knew school was not the be all and end all, but it's hard to get out of that bubble,” she said.

"I just kept focusing on getting through and since I left school, I really wanted to show everyone, young people, that you can get through it.”

Follow Ms Thorley on Instagram: Instagram.com/gracethorley