Grace gets to play with trumpet great

GRAFTON singer and guitarist Grace McDonald is excited to be chosen as the support act for trumpet king James Morrison when he comes to town to perform in the Christ Church Cathedral.

"I have played a couple of gigs, but this is the biggest one to date," she said.

Grace first started playing guitar at the age of seven but the 19-year-old said she was probably 15 before she realised how passionate and potentially talented she was.

Now, the Grafton TAFE music graduate, wants to make music her full time career.

"I want to get to the stage of recording and releasing my own album," she said.

"TAFE have an amazing studio there and I'm lucky enough to have been in there a few times and working with other people and have had a few of my things recorded," she said.

"I've done a little bit but it's still really exciting every time you get to step into the studio and do something."

Grace was the recipient of a $500 scholarship that Life FM offered to help aspiring musicians with their musical needs and career.

As part of the scholarship, Ms McDonald will step back into the studio but first live performance is foremost in her mind.

Speaking about supporting James Morrison, she said she was looking forward to meeting someone of his status.

"It is just such a great opportunity," she said.

In the meantime Grafton audiences can catch Grace solo at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night, a nice warm up for her big show with James Morrison on May 13.