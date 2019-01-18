Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service FILE IMAGE.
Gracemere crash causes long delays as road closed

18th Jan 2019 2:39 PM | Updated: 3:03 PM

1.30PM: EMERGENCY services are still at the scene of a crash in Gracemere which has caused major traffic delays.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service crews are at the scene of the two vehicle crash on Lawrie St, Gracemere.

Lawrie St was closed in both directions at 12.50pm to extricate a person from one of the vehicles.

A QFES spokesperson said the person was not trapped in the car, but paramedics needed better access.

