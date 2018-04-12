Grace's 'heart stolen' by her new album

Grace Hickey is teaming up with Hugh Scott Murray and bringing their new album to Grace's home in the Clarence Valley.

GRACE Hickey has already established herself in the past few years as a local singing and songwriting prodigy.

However, she said when she talked to locals, news of her latest collaboration with a familiar face to the area has come with great excitement.

Hickey has combined with Hugh Scott Murray, known to local audiences as the frontman of Harlem Shuffle and half of the Duelling Pianos phenomenon. The talented pair have created an album and are taking it on the road. Next week the Clarence Valley gets their chance to check it out live.

"Everyone seems to know Harlem Shuffle up around this way, and they're so excited to hear I'm working with him," Hickey said.

"He sure made quite an impression as a frontman."

The collaboration started when Murray watched Hickey perform locally, and invited her to do some session singing with his current swing outfit, The Big Ole Bus Band.

"From there we just started writing together, and eventually decided that we'd want to put the stuff down," Hickey said.

The result is their album of originals, titled Grace + Hugh, and like many creations, what started small has ended up bigger than first expected.

"It was just going to be vocal/piano arrangements, all done by Christmas," Hickey said.

"And then... I don't know what happened. We started recording the songs, and this could use a bass line, or a horns section. Suddenly we've got B3 organ parts being sent over by Nashville as well. It wasn't done by Christmas, but it's a big sounding record."

This influence is instantly recognisable on the track Night Swimming, which is available for free download as part of their contribution to the local plunge festival. Starting as a tight vocal motif with a soft funk feel, it has interludes of brass, organ, vocal harmonies jutting in from all sides, before the smooth funk feel kicks in to round out the sound.

The album has an all-star cast as well, with Bones Hillman from Midnight Oil on bass, and Murray Sheridan from Hill Valley studios providing sound engineering as well as drumming, a role he'll fulfil on their tour.

"It'll be Murray on drums, me on vocals and guitar and Hugh on piano and vocals when we tour," Hickey said.

The original tracks came from a combination of original songs they wrote individually and together, and Hickey said that with many of the songs, like the Night Swimming single, often it was the collaboration that helped the song come to life.

"I started writing it at home and I wasn't getting anywhere," Hickey said. "So I took it to Hughie and asked for help and it built up from there."

The album moves through an "eclectic" range of styles, with Hickey saying there was a definite soul and R&B influence, with some country tracks, pop and "beautiful ballads" in there as well.

And never content in the search for the perfect sound, the pair found themselves recording all sorts of sound, including dragging a piano into the middle of a forest to provide inspiration.

"We put it on a trailer and stopped as we pleased to write and record, even in the middle of the forest," Hickey said.

"We came back with a whole bunch of stuff recorded though and it really influenced how we arranged the record."

And while the pair have places to be after the tour, with Hickey finishing a fine arts degree and Murray travelling overseas, Hickey said it would be full steam ahead from there.

"I'm so ready to get out and do it. I've been having to juggle the degree along with gigging and writing but I'm determined to get it finished," she said.

"The music really has stolen my heart."

Grace + Hugh perform at the Seelands Hall this Saturday night, then at the Wooloweyah Hall on April 20/21 and a free show at the plunge arts market on Sunday, April 22. For more visit Facebook.