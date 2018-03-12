'Grade our roads': Residents beg for something to be done

The residents of Florda Prince, Florda Red and Florda Gold roads in Lanitza and Wells Crossing are stick of the state of their roads.

HOW MANY accidents need to happen and damage done before something is done about Florda Prince, Florda Gold and Florda Red roads in Wells Crossing and Lanitza - that is the question on the lips of many residents who live on the roads.

With corrugation, pot holes, and eroding red dirt roads that become a nightmare in the rain, the residents who live on the Florda road network want something done.

Peter Cole, who lives at 195 Florda Prince, travels along NSW roads for work a lot in his line of work.

"It's the worst road I've ever been on," he said.

"It's not always this bad, they do grade it, but I don't think they really know what they are doing, to be honest."

Donna Kearns, from 280 Florda Red, said you can't really blame the graders through, because they are just working with what they have.

The residents want Clarence Valley Council to do more to help; asking for gravel to be put down on the roads. While they dream of bitumen, they know it's unlikely.

Dean Riley, whose family have been living at 426 Florda Red for the past six months, said his wife had an accident due to the bad state of the road with five kids in the car.

"Three bolts snapped clean off, nearly drove my wife into a ditch," he said.

The damage bill for a lot of residents is always rising with electronics shaking lose in their cars, suspension going and car crashes due to the poor nature of the road.

Dawn Rake, from 444 Florda Red, said she's has to stop showing her horses because the road was causing too much damage to her horses legs when she transported them.

"I went from 10 horses down to five... but I couldn't go to shows, I couldn't go to anything because on this road, going boom, boom boom, the horses got shin splints, then I've got another big vet bill," she said.

But Dawn's horses are not the only thing impacted by the roads.

"Over the past 12 months there has been two cars go off the road," she said.

Paul Wright, 78 Florda Red, said there are many people who have had accidents on the road, including the residents.

"In the last 10 years, how many have rolled over?" he said.

"We know the road, we drive it every day, Dawn has gone off the road, my wife has gone off the road."

Residents said they the road gets graded every about twice a year, but because of the state of the road base, and the lack of gravel on the road, there are big issues when rain arrives.

Donna said she knows the theory is you can do 80kms over the congregation, but she said it's just too dangerous.

"I can't do that because the front of my car is all broken down, my suspension is shot, everything is starting to break, it all rattles loose, all your mirrors and everything," she said.

With more and more people moving into the area all the time, the residents of Florda Prince, Florda Gold and Florda Red roads believe something needs to be done about the state of the roads.