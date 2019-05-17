Graf-TON Grind to make debut next weekend

READY TO RIDE: Jess Butler taking on the Bom Bom State Forest track, which will host the first Graf-TON Grind next Saturday.

READY TO RIDE: Jess Butler taking on the Bom Bom State Forest track, which will host the first Graf-TON Grind next Saturday. Matthew Elkerton

MOUNTAIN BIKES: A new mountain bike event is set to race through Bom Bom State Forest when the Graft-TON Grind 100km XC Marathon makes its debut next weekend.

For the Mountain Bike Australia National Cup, the 17 and 18-year-old riders in the 100km and the 65km races would be awarded points towards the MTBA National Cup.

Grafton Cycle Club vice-president Grant Hodgins said besides the main 100km race attracting riders from across Australia, there would be a host of other categories, including a 3x33km team relay for riders from 13 years old, the Survive Sixty-Five for all adult classes and the Dirty Thirty-Three for ages from 13 through to 90.

"All three distances will have an eBike category and a 'hard-arse' category, for those crazy people who like to ride single speed, rigid or cyclo-cross bikes,” Hodgins said.

"As with our previous GBomb events we have sponsorship support from council, forestry and the local bike shops, with the addition of a craft brewery called Helios providing beer at the event and some beer for prizes.”

Hodgins said with no Gbomb event on the calendar for 2019, the Graft-TON Grind will be a chance for mountain bike enthusiasts and regulars to have a crack at something special.

Entries for the event are open and can be made online at https://sites.google.com/ view/bombomracing/national -cup-marathon-2019.

Entries close Thursday, May23.