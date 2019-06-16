Graf-tonne Ghosts pile on points in 110-0 win over Magpies

UNSTOPPABLE: Grafton Ghosts fullback Mitchell Lollback bursts into space on his way to a try in the big win over the Bellingen Valley/ Dorrigo Magpies at Frank McGuren Field yesterday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts extended their hot streak to six wins after toppling seventh placed Bellingen Valley/ Dorrigo Magpies 110-0 at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghosts started strongly with returning man Dylan Collett scoring his first of five tries early on before running through for a second after a smooth Danny Wicks assist.

Grafton's Brad Billsborough was in a creative mood as Matt Muller picked up an excellent pass from the halfback to make it three in the opening 10 minutes.

The Magpies applied some pressure of their own but the Ghosts held strong as Luke Beaumont was held up in the hosts' in-goal.

Wicks was involved once again with a huge effort to run 80 meters and finish off under the posts.

The home side kept piling on the points as they stretched to a 52-point lead at the end of the first half with Collett grabbing a third among Mitchell Lollback and Mitch Gorman's tries.

Grafton started the second half with the same momentum, as Cooper Woods found a gap out wide to get the first try after half time.

Collett scored his fourth try of the game when he picked a hole in the struggling Magpies defence before Woods pulled off a gutsy full-field run for his second of the afternoon.

Mitch Gorman found his second of the day after Dylan Collett drew the man in and fed the winger through on the sideline with 10 to go.

The next Ghosts man to bring up his second of the day was Matt Muller, who opened up some space with a powerful run to score under the dot.

Billsborough relinquished kicking duties to Daniel Lavender who converted two goals before Todd Cameron stepped up to convert his own try.

The dominant win allows Grafton to reduce the gap between themselves and league leaders Coffs Harbour Comets to two points, cementing their spot in second place on the ladder.

Bellingen Valley/ Dorrigo put in a gutsy effort to close out the game with a number of players backing up from the reserve grade match.

The battered visitors will hope to pick themselves up as they host Woolgoolga Seahorses next weekend.

The Ghosts will turn their attention towards a tough fixture in which they will face third-placed Sawtell Panthers at Rex Hardaker Oval on Sunday.

Grafton's reserves claimed a big 80-6 win of their own, while the the ladies' league tag team took an 18-6 victory out of Round 9.