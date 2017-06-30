19°
Graffiti art at South Grafton High gives students pride

Jarrard Potter
| 30th Jun 2017 1:00 PM

FOR two days this week, paint fumes from aerosol cans hung heavy in the air at South Grafton High School, which now features a number of new graffiti artworks for a good cause.

Former student and graffiti artist Kade Valja was on hand to help art students from Year 9 and 10 create a number of graffiti art inspired murals to help promote positive messages across the campus.

TEAMWORK: Students from South Grafton High School who have been using aerosol paint to create murals to promote positive behaviour for learning. Jarrard Potter

Art teacher Kayelene Ryan said the project was funded by the school's Positive Learning and Behaviour committee, and the artwork helps encourage students to take pride in their school.

"If you look at some of the graffiti murals up in the blocks that have been done previously, there's no graffiti on them, because the students have done them," she said.

"We like to encourage student artwork because it's not graffitied. The others at lunch time take an interest in what the kids are doing too, which is good.

"The students chose the image, not me, and they worked on the design of it, so it's all student based. I'm only the facilitator, organising Kade and paints for them, but it's all their own work."

PROUD: South Grafton High School students Jackson Browne, Kirstan Knight, Dayna Wood, Isabelle Worthing with artist Kade Valja and their mural painted to promote positive school values. Jarrard Potter

Kade said the students had impressed him with their artworks, and was looking forward to seeing them around his alma mater.

"The students who are making the murals get to decide where they go, which is really positive because they're usually around places where they actually hang out," he said.

"It's cool coming into the school and walking past the ones that we did and I'm looking forward to seeing these new ones up there. Seeing their art around really gives them a lot of pride, and no-ones really going to touch it because the students did it.

"I think it gives the kids pride in their surroundings and incorporates themselves more in their school landscape. I know a lot of artists feel like aliens in their landscape a lot of the time so to bring yourself into that is pretty important and empowering."

Grafton Daily Examiner

graffiti graffiti art kade valja mural south grafton high school spray paint

