GRAFFITI: Yamba targeted by vandals

WHEN Yamba resident Sharmian Maxwell looked across at the water reservoir on Pilot Hill and noticed vandals had sprayed graffiti overnight, she was disgusted.

"I actually was in tears yesterday (Sunday)," she said.

"I was angry and upset."

It is alleged on Saturday night vandals spraypainted numerous tags along half the base on the water reservoir.

Mrs Maxwell resides nearby and was appalled at the extent of the vandalism.

"It (graffiti) goes to at least half and that's a big area," she said.

"People say it's a big ugly wall, why should you be upset about it. I don't see it like a big ugly wall."

She said on the Saturday night she heard 'a lot of noise' and believes if she had walked outside she could have witnessed it occurring.

She suggested a camera mounted on the TLC replica lighthouse facing in that direction would be "fantastic".

Mrs Maxwell said she reported the graffiti to Clarence Valley Council.

She posted a video of the vandalism onto Facebook group Yamba Notice Board where many residents vented their frustrations.

One Facebooker suggested installing a cheap video surveillance camera.

An information sign was also a recent target of vandals at Whiting Beach.

In the past, nearby houses and the lighthouse had also been targeted by graffiti.

Coffs/ Clarence Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said there was no record of the incident reported to police.