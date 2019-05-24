Graft-TON Grind XC MTB event shifts into gear

PEDAL TO THE METAL: Michelle Newstead charging up the hill during a race at Bom Bom last year.

PEDAL TO THE METAL: Michelle Newstead charging up the hill during a race at Bom Bom last year. Matthew Elkerton

MOUNTAIN BIKES: Bom Bom forest is set up and ready as the inaugural Graft-TON Grind endurance mountain biking event kicks off tomorrow morning.

Newly introduced as part of the Mountain Bike Australia National Cup, the event has drawn interest from Northern Queensland all the way down to Canberra and with some of cross-country riding's best athletes in town it isn't one to be missed.

Grafton Cycle Club vice-president Grant Hodgins hailed the new event as an 'experiment', hoping to miss the rain that has so often put the GBomb event on ice.

"We decided to try something new and we hope incorporating the National Cup into the event will increase interest,” Hodgins said.

The long-time mountain biking enthusiast excited by some of the names coming to town to ride the trails he has spent so long perfecting.

"It's pretty cool to look up the list and see some of the names coming out so high on the leader board,” he said.

"We'll have four out of the top five from the elite class which is pretty great for a little town like Grafton.”

Hodgins said besides the main 100km race attracting riders from across Australia, there would be a host of other categories, including a 3x33km team relay for riders from 13 years old, the Survive Sixty-Five for all adult classes and the Dirty Thirty-Three for ages from 13 through to 90.

"As with our previous GBomb events we have sponsorship support from council, forestry and the local bike shops, with the addition of a craft brewery called Helios so we will have things like beer, coffee and pizza on offer.”

Hodgins said with no Gbomb event on the calendar for 2019, the Graft-TON Grind will be a chance for mountain bike enthusiasts and regulars to have a crack at something special.