Grafton a hotbed of action for commercial investors

COMMERCIAL building sales in Grafton are going "gangbusters" according to Ford and Dougherty general manager Renai Williams.

"The demand for commercial properties in the Grafton area at the moment is really high," she said.

"The properties that are coming on the market are selling a lot better than they have been in years gone by."

Ms Williams said there has been a lot of interest in Grafton's commercial market from out-of-town buyers.

"We sell a good portion of our properties in conjunction with (Sydney commercial property consultants) Burgess Rawson," she said.

"They have investors just walk in off the street and when they are giving a run-down of the property and going through the numbers and the return, if the numbers sound good enough they buy then and there.

"A lot of the time they aren't even doing research on the property, they are just going off the returns, which is the biggest appeal with a commercial property."

Sales agent Mackenzie Harvison said Grafton is currently a hot bed of activity, and that is having a flow-on effect.

"There is stuff happening here, which is bringing people to town, everyone has noticed that," she said.

"The infrastructure that's being built brings other trades as well, it's not just the bridge crew brings the bridge crew.

"There are other sets of workers, the people who need to fix the machinery and all those sorts of things that are also coming to town.

"That in turn is having a impact on the savvy investors who watch the market, watch what is happening within the country and pinpoint areas where the commercial stuff is going to take off.

"Obviously these businesses need spaces, and they need rental returns, they need (somewhere to operate out of).

"These (investors) are not going in half-cocked, saying 'oh I've got some money in my pocket', they know that if they're able to purchase something in an area that's got things happening, even if you're not familiar with Grafton, they would still know there is highway works going on around the north coast."

Ms Williams said the market is likely to remain strong.

"You'll get your detractors who will say 'oh yeah, but for how long,' but generally, by the time these contractors have been and gone, the market has had that natural increase anyway," she said.

"There is no better time than right now for them to be taking advantage of what's happening (in Grafton)," Ms Harvison said.