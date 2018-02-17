Grafton actor's newest roles of a lifetime

GRAFTON actor Michael Balk is well across his children's characters. He's is the human behind loveable Scrapboy in the Clarence-made ABC for Kids hit dirtgirlworld as well as having played a computer 'mouse' in the educational series Wurrawhy.

But in his latest children's television role or roles as it turns out, Balk gets to play 150 different characters including everyone and everything from prominent historical figures to a potato.

BrainBuzz starts on Channel 9Go on Monday, a brand new children's science show where those nagging questions children have always wondered about are brainstormed and answered by Balk and his co-stars. "It's so engaging and entertaining kids won't even realise they are watching a science show,” Balk said.

Naturally the challenge of character acting doesn't faze the seasoned children's entertainer who was also the Director of Entertainment at Steve Urwin's Australia Zoo.

"I literally play over 150 different characters in the series. We have finished shooting series one which has 65 (30min) episodes and half way through series two. Thirty-six to go now.”

STAR ROLE: Grafton's Michael Balk aka scrapboy adds a few more characters to his acting CV when his new children's show Brainbuzz starts on Monday. Marc Grimwade

Balk's reputation as a children's entertainer helped him land the role, a phone call from the producer out of blue resulting in his latest career cap.

"He just asked if I was in town (Brisbane) and was interested. I met with the producer and that was it.”

Balk said the eclectic range of character he plays was challenging but obviously a lot of fun.

"I go from being a character from history that requires some degree of accuracy to being a talking potato.”

He said there was definitely some interpretation involved with some of the roles but mostly based in facts and science.

"For the potato I practised in front of mirror and ate potatos for a week to feel it,” he joked.

He said episode are based loosely around questions asked by kids.

"Playing a piece of coral has been my personal favourite. You can't hire a costume for that but it's amazing what you can do with a piece of 55c cardboard.”