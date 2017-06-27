Grafton airport upgrade complete

Clarence Valley Council quarry and airports coordinator, Geoff Smith, standing on the re-surfaced tarmac and framed by new runway lights at the Grafton Regional Airport.

UPGRADES to the Grafton Regional Airport are now complete and will be officially opened on Wednesday.

The upgrades were funded by the Federal Government following a successful grant application by the Clarence Valley Council in 2013.

On Wednesday (June 28) at 10am, the Member for Page, Kevin Hogan, will join Clarence Valley councillors for the official opening of the upgraded features, which include:

runway, taxiway and apron strengthening;

lighting;

apron extension;

perimeter fencing;

back-up power supply; and

terminal improvements

In 2013/14 passenger numbers dipped to 12,736, but increased to more than 16,000 in 2015/16, which represented a 25% increase.

Regional Express Airlines (REX) NSW sales manager, Maurice Gahan, said the airport infrastructure was in need of an upgrade to keep pace with growing passenger numbers associated with infrastructure projects happening in the Clarence Valley.

"Rex thanks the council and the Federal Government for making the necessary airport works possible as there are many benefits for our mutual customers," he said.

"Rex has also prioritised services to the Clarence Valley and has scheduled the key business services between Grafton and Sydney to be non-stop instead of via Taree that REX used to operate in the past.

"Rex is proud to be a key partner with Clarence Valley Council and the Grafton airport."

The airport is important for business and leisure travellers in the Clarence Valley and plays a critical role to the Rural Fire Service who use it as a regional hub for aerial fire fighting, with aircraft permanently stationed at the airport during summer. It will also be an important asset during the construction and running of the new Grafton jail.

The State Emergency Service also relies upon the airport during floods and other emergency response operations.