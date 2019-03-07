Grafton angler bags win in bass series

WIN: Grafton's Andrew Lollback won the Australian Bass Tournament series opener on the Clarence River for non-boaters .

FISHING: Eighteen months ago, Grafton angler Andrew Lollback had never thought about fishing competitively.

A lot can change in a year and a half.

Lollback took out his first Australian Bass Tournament series win at the weekend, after he dominated the competition in the non-boater section of the Sufix Lines BASS Qualifier on the Clarence River.

Lollback fished in opposite ends of the Clarence River during the course of the two-day tournament, bringing in full bags on both days for a total bag weight of 6.74kg.

It was more than 400g better than second-placed non-boater Craig Makings.

The local angler took home a Bassman Spinnerbaits prize pack for his efforts and attributed his success to the two boaters he drew.

"I drew Graham Ford on the first day and Matthew Langford on the second day - I could not have been happier with that draw,” Lollback told ABT.com.au.

"They are two guys who know what they are doing, it was amazing.

"On the first day Graham and I went down to the Coldstream. We just plugged around there for the whole day. I basically did whatever Graham told me to do.”

On the second day, Lollback and Langford took their efforts upriver, picking up plenty of species around the mouth of the Orara River.

We started in the Orara River catching a few smaller ones that weren't legal size,” he said.

"We were about to move on but thought we would have a bit of a go around the river mouth. I think it was second cast and he caught a really nice legal size.

"I think we ended up upgrading that one anyway. We just got a bag together and continued to slowly pick off some bigger fish.”

Lollback was quick to heap praise on members of the Clarence Valley Sports Fishing Club, who had given him his first insight into competitive sports fishing.

The club was all over the winners' lists at the tournament, with club president Rick Gough finishing second in the boaters section and taking home $1300 for his efforts.

Scott Sutherland finished fourth in the boaters section and also took out the Biggest Bass prize, pocketing more than $2000 in winnings.