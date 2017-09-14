Grafton Army Cadets Unit set to expand

JOIN US: Members of the NSW Australian Army Cadets draw swords at the final parade after completing the brigade courses at Singleton Army Base.

THE Australian Army Cadets unit in Grafton is on the lookout for new recruits after being granted approval to increase their unit size.

The unit has been at full capacity at 60 for some time, and 24 ACU Captain Sally Benfield said a move up in class will allow the unit to expand to 85 cadets.

"We're one of the largest units in our battalion, which covers quite a large area and includes Murwillumbah, Lismore, Coffs Harbour, Taree and Port Macquarie," Capt Benfield said.

"It's quite a popular activity, which is why I'm happy that we got the approval to expand our numbers."

After joining the Cadets in Grafton in 1989, Capt Benfield said she knows first-hand what a positive experience the Cadets provide.

"You learn new skills and make life-long friends, and we get to do heaps of different activities from going on our annual field exercise to survival swims to remote first aid," Capt Benfield said.

"It's really good for the kids to see them grow and mature. I always get parents come up to me and congratulate me and say that I have made their children into what they are, and I think that's what the Cadets does. It gives kids skills and confidence they need to succeed in life, they get a lot out of it."

The Australian Army Cadets is a leading national youth development organisation, with the character and values of the Australian Army, founded on strong community partnership, fostering and supporting an ongoing interest in the Australian Army.

There are around 16,000 Army Cadets ranging in age from 13-18 years in around 224 units spread across all states and territories of Australia.

For more details on joining the Cadets, visit the 24 ACU Drill Hall on Oliver St on Wednesday night from 6pm, check out the Australian Army Cadets website at www.armycadets.gov.au or call Capt Sally Benfield on 0401 475 555.