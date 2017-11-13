Grafton Art Club celebrate half-century

FINE ART: Grafton Art Club president Averill Wiblen admires paintings on display at the 50th anniversary landscape exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

FINE ART: Grafton Art Club president Averill Wiblen admires paintings on display at the 50th anniversary landscape exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery. Adam Hourigan Photography

FIVE years ago, Averill Wiblen decided she'd explore her long-held ambition to try art, and started with a Tuesday art club group.

A few years later, she was the president of the Grafton Art Club.

And she smiled as she looked at a collection of her works and those of other members hanging in the Grafton Regional Gallery to celebrate the club's 50th anniversary.

"I think it's just great,” she said.

Ms Wiblen said the art club was an integral part of the culture of Grafton, and was important in the growth of art in the area.

"It's very good culturally, and it's a social thing as well, and most artists like to have an outlet for their stuff,” she said.

The exhibition celebrates the landscape work of many members throughout the years, as well as showing the history of the group, which hasn't been all smooth sailing for the club.

The club was formed in 1967 by a group associated with the technical college and met fortnightly at members' homes.

Exhibitions were held in available premises around the town, and now the club exhibits annually as part of the Jacaranda Festival, this year moving to a new location at the Grafton Showgrounds.

The group found a permanent clubhouse in 2002 in Fry St; however in 2006, the building burnt down, and the club was temporarily housed by the Girl Guides until the Scouts made another hall available at its current home in Dobie St in Westlawn, where regular classes are held.

Ms Wiblen said the club now was a thriving place of cultural activity, and encouraged anyone interested in art to join.

"We've got quite a few people who entered our Jacaranda exhibition as novices, so we do foster new artists and encourage them,” she said.

"When I first started I went to the Tuesday art group and they told me what to bring along and they really got me started.”

Landscapes of the Clarence: Celebrating 50 years of the Grafton Art Club is showing in Prentice House of the Grafton Regional Gallery until December 9.