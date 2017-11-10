Grafton Art Club in the picture

BRUSH STROKES: Long time Grafton Art Club member Anne Falkner's Back Angourie 2008. A new exhibition will showcase a retrospective of works by members to celebrate the club's 50th anniversary.

COME along this Friday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Grafton Art Club at the Grafton Regional Gallery. An Art Happening is taking place from 10am. After morning tea Cr Debrah Novak will officially open the two celebratory exhibitions, followed by the special guest speaker, Gladys Andersen, former president of the Grafton Art Club.

Members of the public are invited to help celebrate the great achievement of the club. Contact the gallery to let them know if you are coming to help with numbers for catering.

As part of the mornings events there will be an "Art Happening” in the gallery courtyard including Grafton Art Club's life drawing class. The life drawing class will be drawing their life model Sammy Lovejoy and other art club members will be drawing and painting. Artists included on the day are Rhondella Hyde, Julie Hutchings and Liz Slater to name a few.

Twenty-five art club members have presented 52 paintings to celebrate the golden anniversary of their club in the exhibition Landscapes of the Clarence Valley. Artists include Averill Wiblen, Vicki Corbett, Leisa Williams, Linne Pattenden, Coral Eastwood, Sarah Dougherty, Jenny Johns, Pauline Cole, Lucy McGill, Anne Carter, Elizabeth Lund, Ray O'Shea, Lola McPhee, Carole Bryant, Lois Blanchard, Vicki Gooch and Daphne Maughan.

The second celebratory exhibition is an online exhibition called Collection: Grafton Art Club. This exhibition presents the artworks by past and present members of the club that are held in our collection. You can view it through the website or by viewing on a monitor at the gallery. Artists include Robyn Jackson, Pam Fysh, Patrycia Buckland, Merv Ebeling, Stacey Conridge and Anne Falkner.

The exhibitions are presented in the gallery's historic Prentice House and will be on display until 4pm Saturday, December 9, 2017.

Grafton Art Club turning 50

THE Grafton Art Club is a thriving and industrious club and has contributed to the development of the visual arts of the Clarence Valley for the past 50 years.

The club started as an offshoot to the Grafton Technical College's Art Classes in the 1960s. In 1967 students at the time started up the club because some of them had attended a course in Lismore organised by the Lismore Art Club. It was then decided by the students it would be of great benefit to the Clarence Valley community to form their own club in Grafton.

The club's first meeting, held in November 1967, elected Fran Hampshire as president, Gloria Sainty as secretary, Marjorie Bultitude as assistant secretary, Jean Kenneally as treasurer and Roy Baty, with apologies from J Sebbens, Miss Blain, Mr B Davies, Doris O'Grady and Gladys O'Grady. They originally met fortnightly at one of the members' homes.

It took until 2001 for the club to find a regular home in the old scout hall in Fry Street Grafton. This saw the club flourish in activities and membership. However, in 2005 the hall was burnt down. The club lost everything except for its display stands. After a temporary stay in the girl guides hall, the club found a new home in the Westlawn Scouts Hall. Here the club continued to flourish.

Grafton Art Club members have presented various exhibitions over the years. Their major one, the Jacaranda Art Exhibition, is held each year as part of the Jacaranda Festival. The club has utilised many premises including the CWA Rooms, the bowling club, the council boulevard room, the Church of Christ Church Hall, Auswald Motors, Grafton District Services Club, Karsales Corner, Shoppingworld, Coles Mall, Grafton Civic Centre, Grafton Community Centre and most recently The Barn at the Grafton Showgrounds.

Fifty years on and the club has a regular series of workshops in watercolour, life drawing, sculpture and oil painting presented by local artists. The workshops include programs for youth and people with disability facilitated by artist Rhondella Hyde. Members also participate in workshops and presentations by visiting tutors.

Congratulations to the club and all its members on its achievements and on reaching its golden anniversary.

2017 CVIAA winners

JUDGE of the Clarence Valley Indigenous Art Award, Michael Aird, declared Kylie Caldwell's relief sculpture, Carry On, the winner of the $5000 acquisitive art award and a painting called, Willingness (State of Mind) by Russell Meehan, the winner of the $1000 highly commended award.

Wollongbar-based artist, Kylie Caldwell, is a Bundjalung woman, who works in fibre and textiles.

Over the past three years Kylie has extended her practice into weaving baskets.

Her winning work Carry On features a bag woven from Buchie rush, which is also known as wetland reed. The bag, woven with a traditional basket weave, has a string handle and is mounted as the central figure on a flat surface in a classical modern composition.

Russell Meehan of Stuarts Point paints, draws and takes photographs. In more recent years he has explored his Aboriginal heritage through his art. He regularly exhibits throughout the Mid North Coast and in 2009 he won the Kempsey Art Prize.

Michael Aird noted that the winning work, Carry On, demonstrates extensive research, highly developed skills and knowledge and interest in the traditional practice. He liked the piece was a confident yet understated work.

The judge also discussed the value of the Clarence Valley Indigenous Art Award and of art awards in general.

He noted that like all art competitions the CVIAA is not just about the winning, it is also about artists coming together and seeing the work up against other artist's work, and in this way being encouraged.

Twenty artists entered 34 artworks into this year's CVIAA. They presented paintings, drawings, mixed media, collages, textiles, fibres and sculptures. The 2017 CVIAA is on display along with four other exhibitions.

New cultural plan

for the valley

THE Clarence Valley Cultural Committee (CVCC) is collating content for the new Clarence Valley Cultural Plan through consultations with arts and cultural organisations in the Clarence Valley.

The CVCC would particularly like the ideas and input of Aboriginal groups in the lower and upper river.

There is an open invitation to attend a meeting to gather ideas and input through a group feedback session led by the Cultural Committee. This is your chance to have a say in the cultural direction of the Clarence Valley.

Meetings are being held at 10-11.30am in Grafton on November 21 at the Grafton Regional Gallery and at Maclean on November 28 at the Clarence Valley Council Maclean office.

For further information and to book in contact Sarah Nash on 6642 0956.