Grafton at first sight: Reality TV star takes the mic

RACING: Polarising Sydney race caller Anthony Manton will get his first start at the Clarence River Jockey Club today when he takes over the microphone from regular race caller Anthony Collins who is on holidays.

Manton, a regular on Sky Thoroughbreds, has shot to infamy in the past months after a stint on Channel 9 reality show Married At First Sight.

The race caller had tongues wagging in lounge rooms all across Australia as the apparent villain of the reality dating program.

Manton had a particularly galling moment on the program when he bemoaned the lack of hanky panky he was getting with "wife" Nadia, calling the flight attendant frigid during the show's fourth season.

It will bring a moment of minor celebrity status to the CRJC's Autumn Race Day today with many Grafton watchers hoping to catch a glimpse of the "newlywed".

Off the screen, the 33-year-old is heralded as a terrific race caller by the Sky Racing team and will be a more than capable replacement for the regular voice of Grafton.

TODAY'S RACING: