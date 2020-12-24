Grafton athletes impress at Queensland Athletics event

Grafton Athletics club members Ethan Striegher, Mitch Christiansen, Damon Striegher, Hanna Tait and Annika Swift traveled to Brisbane to compete in the Queensland Athletics Glynis Nunn Shield meet. Photo: Nicole Tait

Competing against athletes from across the country, Grafton Athletics Club members finished with podium results and personal best times taking part in the Queensland Athletic’s Glynis Nunn Shield event last weekend.

Competing in the para athletics T37 division, runner Mitch Christiansen competed in the 100m and 200m events, setting new personal best times in both races.

Christiansen’s results have moved him to inside the top 10 200m T37 world rankings, with his time of 26.30 placing him at ninth on the World Para Athletics official world rankings.

Clarence Valley Senior Sportsperson of the Year Mitch Christiansen with Grafton Shoppingworld's Lauren Duguid and Chrystal Davies at the 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, 14th November, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Cracking into the single digits of world rankings has marked a terrific end to a strong year on the track for Christiansen which saw him named the Grafton Shoppingworld Senior Sportsperson of the Year at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

Heptathlete Hanna Tait finished second in the Women heptathlon under 20 division with a total of 4689, a new overall personal best score, with the 17-year-old earning personal best results in 100m hurdles, 200m, long jump, high jump and shot put, while also taking out the javelin event.

“It was awesome to compete again, I’ve really missed it and it was nice to see everyone again,” Tait said.

“I was very stoked with the results, it was kind of nerve wracking because there haven’t been too many events this year and I really wanted to go well so I’m really happy with the results.”

Considering the recent border closures at the Tweed following a Sydney outbreak of COVID-19, Tait said she was lucky to be able to compete in Brisbane at all, especially considering that she had been in Sydney the week prior taking part in the All Schools Track and Field Championships, where she won bronze in javelin and hurdles.

Hanna and Will Tait at the NSW All Schools Track and Field Championships in Sydney earlier this month.

Tait’s heptathlon second place, as well as her times in the 100m hurdles and 200m events means she has qualified for the NSW Athletics Australian Track and Field Championships which will be held in Sydney in April next year.

“I’m taking things as they come at the moment, don’t want to get too far ahead of myself,” she said.

“I really enjoy the training and we’ve got a really good group so we will see what comes next.”

Hanna Tait, 17, racing in the 100m hurdles event.

The results in Queensland have come after Hanna was forced to employ some unconventional training methods during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

To complete the contingent of Grafton Athletics club members that took part in the Glynis Nunn shield were brothers, Ethan and Damon Striegher and Annika Swift.

Ethan, 18, competed in the under 20 men’s 100m and Damon, 17, competed in the 100m, 200m, and 400m under 18 mens.

Swift, 16, competed in the Womens under 18 100m where she finished in second place with a time of 12.55s and the women’s under 18 400m placing fourth.