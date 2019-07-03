Grafton athletes in the medals against Oceania's best

TOP RUN: Mitch Christiansen with his bronze medal at the 2019 Oceania Athletics Championships.

TOP RUN: Mitch Christiansen with his bronze medal at the 2019 Oceania Athletics Championships. Mitch Christiansen

ATHLETICS: A trio of Clarence Valley athletes have been on the podium with some of the best in the Pacific.

After being selected in the Regional Australian Athletics team, Mitch Christiansen, Natasha Rudder and Annika Swift were up against athletes from the National squads of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea at the 2019 Oceania Athletics Championships.

Mitch Christiansen took home a bronze medal in the 100m Para final, coming in behind Olympic compatriots with windy conditions making the meet a tough one for running personal bests.

"I got to race against two paralympians, they placed first and second and it was pretty cool to get the bronze behind them.” Christiansen said.

"It was really good to take part in the event, I was very grateful that I got in,”

Annika Swift of Woomba came home with a silver medal after a great performance in the 4 x 100m under 18 women's relay and also made the final of both the 100m and 200m individual event.

Tash Rudder was unlucky not to make the final of the 100m womens event, with a time of 13.22 seconds.

The group's selection in the Regional Australian team capped off already successful year for the group who all competed in the National Championships and their coach, Terry West, said their competition in Towsville was very strong.

"This is the whole of the Oceania region, so all of the islands and countries come together.

"The strongest teams are the Australian, NZ, PNG and Fiji as those four countries in the open class were sending athletes who will be going to the world championships.”

For Christiansen, selection in the team and his success in winning a medal represented the young athlete methodically achieving his goals and it was entirely possible the young athlete could go further.

"My next goal is to qualify for Tokyo.”