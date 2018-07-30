Grafton auxiliary presidents keeping it all in the family

A FRIENDLY suggestion to come along to a Grafton United Hospital Auxiliary meeting led Alba Linklater to join up and help contribute to the hospital.

Within a year, she was the president, a role she has carried out for the past 14 years.

"We've raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over that time, and we get a wishlist of equipment that the hospital needs, and we see what we can afford, buy it and then go again,” she said.

Over her presidency, Ms Linklater had been pushing for the addition of an op shop - which she opened three years ago with the hospital donating the space where the pharmacy used to be.

"We also do raffles, barbecues - we used to do Bunnings as well, and we hold two morning teas a year which raise a good amount of money,” Ms Linklater said.

This year, Ms Linklater will step back from the presidency to a supervising role for the op shop, however she didn't have to look far for a replacement, with daughter Kerrie DiMattia taking over the helm.

Ms DiMattia, who has been a member for the past three years said she took on the role to make sure that the good work her mother and fellow members had done over the years didn't go to waste.

"I did it to give her a chance to retire, I think she's been trying to do it for a few years,” Ms Di Mattia said.

"But we've got a great team and executive and are keen to really keep going with the good work.”

Ms DiMattia said they would love to see some new members at the meetings and said every contribution helped.

"I think at some stage everyone uses the hospital, and we'd encourage people to help out - even give a bit of money each time they see a donation tin.”