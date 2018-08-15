Menu
A 43-year-old man, believed to be from Grafton, has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Port Macquarie area.
Crime

Grafton B-double crash leads to alleged drugs charges

Adam Hourigan
by
15th Aug 2018 6:47 AM

A TRUCK driver has been charged, and police are awaiting the results of a roadside drug test, after a B-double crashed on the outskirts of Grafton overnight.

Emergency services were called to the Summerland Way at Carrs Creek, north of Grafton, after the northbound heavy vehicle rolled onto its side and slid about 100m into a fence, about 8pm on Tuesday night.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Concord, escaped without injury but the truck - and its load of paper - was extensively damaged.

The driver returned a negative roadside breath test; however, a roadside drug test returned a positive result for methamphetamine.

Police from Coffs/Clarence Police District searched the truck cabin and seized an ice pipe; during a further search officers seized 11 clear, re-sealable bags containing a crystal substance alleged to be ice.

The man was arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, supply a prohibited drug, and possess a prohibited drug.

He was granted conditional bail to appear in Grafton Local Court on Monday September 3.

Any further charges depend on the drug test results.

