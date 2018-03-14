Grafton bids for One Night Stand again

Pub Choir is coming to Maroochydore for a musical one-night stand.

CAN WE get the One Night Stand?

This isn't the first time the Clarence Valley has tried to secure the free Triple J music festival that finds it's home in country towns across Australia every year.

In 2014, Pillar Valley mum Bella Trevillian said if the whole community got behind the event, we might have a chance at getting the festival on our doorstep.

"As an individual in the community, I am passionate about music," Ms Trevillian told The Daily Examiner.

"It's an idea I have been thinking about for the last three years.

"I'm a huge fan of Triple J and a fan of the Australian music scene."

Bella Trevillian is leading the charge to have Triple J's One Night Stand come to the Clarence Valley. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

Ms Trevillian took to Jacaranda Thursday with a petition to show how much support there was in the community.

According to the Facebook page Triple J's One Night Stand Grafton's bid page, Ms Trevillian made a bid in 2015 and 2016. But all has been quiet again until now.

The push to bring the festival to Grafton is once again on the table, with Clarence Valley councillor Richie Williamson supporting the move, saying it would be a massive benefit for Grafton's young people.

He told the Environment, Planning and Community committee meeting that it would also be a massive benefit for the Clarence Valley economy.

"I've been in discussions with the ABC and it's basically free for the host area," he said.

"There's very little costs for council. Basically some requests for road closures and maybe some waste facilities, depending on the location."