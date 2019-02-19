Grafton bookworm's new job

IN ANOTHER WORLD: What else do you do while you're waiting to have you photo taken with a bunch of books? Jarvis McPhee, 11, reads of course.

IN ANOTHER WORLD: What else do you do while you're waiting to have you photo taken with a bunch of books? Jarvis McPhee, 11, reads of course. Adam Hourigan

JARVIS Mcphee never leaves the house without a book in his hands.

His tale of choice goes with him grocery shopping, to school, and just about anywhere else he can steal a moment to read.

Jarvis has had his nose in a book since before he started school, now the 11-year-old has set himself a challenge to read 52 books in 52 weeks this year, a goal he has decided he "will definitely make” as he begins book nine in seven weeks.

"He has always been into books, since he was a little boy,” his mum Lisa Mcphee said.

Greek mythology and fantasy are his favourite genres because they take his imagination to whole new worlds, Jarvis said.

"I don't have a favourite book, they are all on an equal level,” he said.

"I think it (reading) is educational when I'm reading factual books, and it also makes my mind zip across into a different world.”

"It's like it hops into a space shuttle and I end up over there.”

"He gets very absorbed, sometimes he has to be reminded to be social,” Ms Mcphee added.

Now in year six at Westlawn Public School, Jarvis started an exciting new job last week, as library monitor.

Naturally for Jarvis, the best part about the role is being able to read and work simultaneously.

"I filled out the form within two days and handed it straight back in,” he said.

"My main job is to monitor the computer room, which I sometimes do while reading a book.”

"Sometimes kids are running around which they're not supposed to do, and I'm supposed to stop them.”

Although he said he loved his new job, Jarvis is cannot wait for the last day of school before starting at high school next year.

The best part will be running through to high-five all the year five students, he said.