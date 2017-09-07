Grafton-born band marks its tenth chapter

The Ninth Chapter have been laying down funk and groove tunes for 10 years so it's time to celebrate with a tour and new single. From left, Fraser Munro, jaz munro, Zac Page, Jaz Munro, Dan Bowland, and Glen McClymonts, tom hilliar - trumpet, fraser munro - guitar, Dillon Carllson - saxophone

WHEN three guys from Grafton came together in 2007 for a jam in a small shed at Whiteman Creek, little did they know the adventure they were setting in motion.

Fast forward a decade, with multiple releases, nationwide airplay, hundreds of gigs and performances at some of the country's largest festivals, The Ninth Chapter has solidified itself as a sought- after mainstay on the Australian music scene. Furthermore it has become the conduit for a large extended family to pursue their love of music and friendship.

"Undoubtedly there has always been that mutual appreciation of music amongst the band as we grew from three to seven members, but more so it has been about friendship and what has become an extended family of band members, families and our community of music lovers," singer/percussionist Glen McClymont said.

"It really is rare for anything to last 10 years these days and we are proud we have reached that milestone while having a fair bit of fun along the way," McClymont said.

"It's good to last longer than your average toaster or dishwasher I suppose."

With any milestone comes reflection and McClymont was adamant he knew the key to the band's longevity.

"I would be lying if I said we hadn't ignored some pretty good advice along the way, but I can also say that that is the very same reason we are still together," he said.

"We treat each other like mates rather than band members or business partners and if it's not good for my mates, it's not good for me."

With five of the seven- piece outfit originally from Grafton, The Ninth Chapter cut its teeth in local venues between the Jacaranda City and Coffs Harbour before its infectious original grooves spiked the ears of listeners from further afar.

Drummer Zac Page said: "We worked extremely hard in those early years playing just about every venue that would have us.

"We were lucky in a way because the vast majority of our songs were originals which were a hard sell, but by the time the venues worked out what was going on people were already dancing. They always had us back," Page said.

"It was around that time we started to expand our members and sound, adding horns and lead guitar.

"This opened up whole new world of opportunities and once the venues and music lovers in Byron Bay and Bellingen got on board it really went to a new level. From there we never looked back ."

The Ninth Chapter Live: Local funk band The Ninth Chapter perform at The Rails hotel Byron Bay

In celebration of their 10 years of funk The Ninth Chapter is releasing its latest single Waterfall, which was recorded, mixed and mastered at Lucky Boy Analogue Recording Studio in Byron Bay.

The band has also booked a run of 10-year celebration shows, with many local favourites getting a visit.

McClymont said: "We have some great shows booked for Byron, Sydney, Newcastle, Bellingen and the Gold Coast but funnily enough we are yet to finalise our Grafton show for the run.

"We are in the process of organising that now and we can't wait to top off the celebrations back home where it all began," he said.

"We know that is going to be a big one."