Grafton boutique's stylish new look

STYLISH: Jacqui's Boutique owner Jacqui Boyns and manager Bev Gaddes look over the latest pieces for summer. Kathryn Lewis

THE store that provides women with a huge choice for stylish and comfortable footwear has expanded, making life easier for their customers.

Owner Jacqui Boyns was glad for the transition to a bigger location with more variety.

"Combining clothing with footwear works well together. It simplifies things for the customer,” she said.

"People can see different styles and colours together.”

Ms Boyns opened her first store, a shoe boutique, in Coffs Harbour 24 years ago and expanded to Grafton seven years ago.

GREAT RANGE: Jacqui's Boutique owner Jacqui Boyns and manager Bev Gaddes are excited for their customers to experience the new range of shoes and fashion in the store. Kathryn Lewis

Now on to the third location within Grafton Shoppingworld, Ms Boyns said the opportunity to become a "one stop shop” was something she couldn't pass up and had always considered.

"I've worked in fashion all my life. When I was younger managing in fashion. I like it, I really enjoy it,” she said.

Part of what we've always done at Jacqui's is people bring in their outfits and we accessorise it for them.

"We've always had people bringing their outfits in, whether it be for races or weddings.”

Ms Boyns said her parents, Doug and Kay Gam, worked in retail and footwear in Coffs Harbour and Grafton for nearly four decades, and the early entry into the industry she loved has helped shape her work now.

She said her store provided comfortable and stylish pieces for sizes 6-18.

"We cater to a wide variety of ages,” she said.

Ms Boyns said the trends for spring/summer 2019 aligned perfectly with what Jacqui's Boutique does best.

"Summer is very much about colour,” she said.

"The mustard, yellow, lime toning is having a major comeback so is nautical navy, red and white.

"It's about freshness.”