Grafton Boxing Day sales a slow burner

SALE TIME: Glenn Schembri grabs a bargain at EB Games during the Boxing Day sales.
DESPITE a slow start to the Boxing Day sales at Grafton Shopping World, with less than 100 shoppers waiting for doors to open, by 10am the shopping centre was buzzing with bargain hunters.

EB Games store manager Kate Riepon said the number of shoppers through their doors hasn't dwindled, despite an unusually quiet morning.

"Although it's quieter than usual to start with, over the Christmas holidays we've had a constant flow of people; it hasn't stopped!” she said.

Glenn Schembri was in early to grab a few videos games on sale.

"I got Dishonour for only $30 but the biggest bargain was Sniper Elite 4; it was originally about $100 but I got it for only $50,” he said.

Aside from popular games such as Call of Duty and Assassins Creed, Ms Riepon said that other lesser-known games were selling out.

"There's a new release called Spintires: Mudrunner and people have gone nuts for it, it's really popular,” she said.

As expected, Big W drew the biggest crowd with more than 50 people waiting patiently for the doors to open, DVDs and children's toys being the most popular items.

