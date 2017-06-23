Grafton Bridge Congress attracts strong field

BRIDGE: Grafton Bridge Club has received a strong field of entries for the club's annual congress.

This year's event will be held at Grafton District Services Club this Saturday and Sunday with 88 card players to contest the two-day pairs competition.

"People are coming from all over North Coast, Sydney and three pairs from from Armidale,” Grafton Bridge Club president Fran Hiatt said.

Mrs Hiatt said Grafton's congress was popular because it catered for all standards of bridge players.

"Not many clubs offer A, B and C divisions which means it's popular for the mid-section of bridge players, and also means the newer players aren't frightened away from playing the big wigs.”

As a result a healthy number of entries come from Grafton's growing contingent of newcomers to the sport, including those who have recently participated in Dennis Ford's bridge lessons.

Play starts at 10am on Saturday and 9am on Sunday.

"Our director Trevor Strickland is originally from Brisbane but now lives in Kyogle. He really enjoys coming to Grafton,” Mrs Hiatt said.

"His wife Sarah won last year and plays with David Tucker from Armidale. They won at Nambucca Heads a couple of weeks ago.”

While the visiting pair brings red hot form into the event, local hopes will be resting on the likes of Hiatt and her husband Geoff, while Jean Felton and Joan Stephenson will also be out to test their mettle against some of the best players the North Coast has to offer.

"Jean and Joan play very well on a weekly basis,” Mrs Hiatt said. "But it's a different ball game in a congress. You've got to make your contract.”

The congress has traditionally been held at South Services Club. But the change of venue is unlikely to distract from the quality of cards on display.

"The GDSC is providing a very pleasant setting for the Ccngress, with flower arrangements by Susan Page,” Grafton Bridge Club secretary Jenny Russell said.

Grafton Bridge Club convenes for match play at South Services Club every Thursday at 12.15pm for 12.30pm start and Friday at 10.15am for 10.30am start.

South Grafton Bridge Club caters for beginners as well as intermediate players and plays at the same venue on Tuesday nights at 5.30pm for 5.45pm start.

Annual membership costs $20 and cost to play is $2 per session.