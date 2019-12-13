GRAFTON BRIDGE: Duo there from the start

Ron Bell and Des Harvey enjoy the sight from the new Grafton Bridge during it's official opening.

Ron Bell and Des Harvey enjoy the sight from the new Grafton Bridge during it's official opening.

WHEN the new Grafton bridge finally opened, there were two people there who could be forgiven for taking much of the credit.

Ron Bell and Des Harvey were part of the initial committee formed by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce in 2001 who made it their mission to help the Grafton community get its second bridge.

Together with Heather Roland, Doug Clark and Spiro Notaras the pair set about putting the issue in the forefront of the politicians’ minds here and in Sydney.

As a veteran broadcaster at radio 2GF, Mr Bell was in the unique position of being able to gain access to politicians and help push the project on behind the scenes.

He said people wouldn’t understand the “level of politicking” that he and others went through to keep the project in the crosshairs of politicians in a notoriously unstable industry.

“Because of my position in radio I had access to those people, I could ring Bob Carr and say, have you got 10 minutes next Tuesday,” he said.

“I was regularly able to corner politicians in Parliament House to keep banging them on the head and a lot of people wouldn’t have been able to do that.”

While the committee’s efforts suffered a famous setback after Mr Carr’s “iron clad guarantee” disappeared in 2005, Mr Bell said he never had any doubts it would happen – eventually.

“I was always confident it would happen, ” he said.

“With changes in government, ministers and change in policies, I was a bit concerned it would go on for ever and ever.

“I was super confident once they started digging a hole out there in the middle of the river.”

At the opening of the bridge, Des Harvey took some pleasure in reading from a 2011 edition of The Daily Examiner which reported the Coalition’s promise to start work on the bridge if elected.

Des Harvey holds up a Daily Examiner which quoted the Coalition committing to making a start on the new Grafton bridge if elected.

But for Mr Harvey it was the overwhelming community support, evidenced by a public meeting in 2002 that attracted over 600 people, which got the project over the line.

“We spoke to the community and they wanted a new bridge, we had a lot of community support in the very early days,” he said.

“The community was the catalyst to construct this bridge here.”

Ron Bell says that community movement started back in the 1960s “when the first letters seeking government support” were sent.

“The old bridge was (more than) 25 years old then, it has taken another 60 years to get to this point where we are today,” he said.

“A lot of people have contributed along the way to keep the pot simmering.”

And with everything he had seen over the years Mr Bell said there was a sense of relief, even though its completion “has been obvious for three years now”.

“I am relieved for the community, they finally got their bridge,” he says with a smile.

“Today is the end of the road, there is no more possibility of them saying – ‘Oh we will finish it off one day’.”