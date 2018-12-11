Grafton bridges hits a big 100

PIECES FORMED: An aerial view of the 100 precast segments now complete for the new Grafton bridge.

THE concrete segments being built on site in South Grafton for the new Grafton bridge project have just notched up a century in time for cricket season, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

Mr Gulaptis said more than 100 of the 176 pre-cast segments required for the bridge had been made and were ready to be moved into place in the coming weeks.

"The Grafton bridge project team has been working hard to increase the number of bridge segments built each week," he said.

"Half of the bridge's 14 super-T girders have been lifted into place and the community will soon be able to see major progress when these segments connecting the bridge piers are moved into place."

In the coming weeks another milestone will be achieved with the new roundabout on Iolanthe St opening to traffic.

"This important change is happening ahead of the full opening of the new access road onto the Pacific Highway. The new roundabout will help reduce congestion during the holiday period in this busy shopping precinct," Mr Glauptis said.

He said the new Grafton bridge was on track to be opened to traffic at the end of 2019, weather permitting.

"When complete, the new bridge will transform the way motorists, pedestrians and cyclists access the riverside city," he said.