Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PIECES FORMED: An aerial view of the 100 precast segments now complete for the new Grafton bridge.
PIECES FORMED: An aerial view of the 100 precast segments now complete for the new Grafton bridge.
News

Grafton bridges hits a big 100

Adam Hourigan
by
11th Dec 2018 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE concrete segments being built on site in South Grafton for the new Grafton bridge project have just notched up a century in time for cricket season, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

Mr Gulaptis said more than 100 of the 176 pre-cast segments required for the bridge had been made and were ready to be moved into place in the coming weeks.

"The Grafton bridge project team has been working hard to increase the number of bridge segments built each week," he said.

"Half of the bridge's 14 super-T girders have been lifted into place and the community will soon be able to see major progress when these segments connecting the bridge piers are moved into place."

In the coming weeks another milestone will be achieved with the new roundabout on Iolanthe St opening to traffic.

"This important change is happening ahead of the full opening of the new access road onto the Pacific Highway. The new roundabout will help reduce congestion during the holiday period in this busy shopping precinct," Mr Glauptis said.

He said the new Grafton bridge was on track to be opened to traffic at the end of 2019, weather permitting.

"When complete, the new bridge will transform the way motorists, pedestrians and cyclists access the riverside city," he said.

 

Looking back towards the Pacific Highway, work is progressing on a new roundabout.
Looking back towards the Pacific Highway, work is progressing on a new roundabout.
clarence development grafton bridge south grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Police appeal for public help to find missing man

    Police appeal for public help to find missing man

    Crime GRAFTON Police hold concerns for the welfare of a missing 67-year-old from Grafton

    Grafton teacher and former student win national poetry prize

    premium_icon Grafton teacher and former student win national poetry prize

    News Grafton primary teacher wins prestigious national award

    • 11th Dec 2018 1:00 PM
    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News Here is full list of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

    Theft from vehicles, fraud, up in Coffs-Grafton region

    premium_icon Theft from vehicles, fraud, up in Coffs-Grafton region

    Crime Locals urged to secure property

    • 11th Dec 2018 1:25 PM

    Local Partners