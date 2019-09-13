Grafton business eyes expansion into Coffs Harbour

FROM its beginning as a one-man show in Grafton 40 years ago, Hession's Auto Parts has now expanded with a new store opening this month in Coffs Harbour.

The new store celebrated its grand opening on September 2, and owner Andrew Firth said things have been flat out ever since.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be expanding into the Coffs Harbour area and we're hoping that the locals are just as pleased to have a new small business alternative for their automotive needs as our Grafton locals have been,” he said.

Hession's Auto Parts was founded by Grafton man John Hession in 1980, who sold the business to Andy Doy in 2011. Sadly, four years later Mr Doy passed away, and Mr Firth stepped up to take over the business from his friend and mentor.

With decades of experience in the automotive industry across the staff, Mr Firth said he was confident the business would be successful in their expansion.

"With family-owned and operated businesses comes a different level of service,” he said.

"We don't have head offices with thousands of employees, so the buck really stops with us, meaning that we hold ourselves much more accountable for customer satisfaction. We also have less overheads which allows us to remain affordable.”

Mr Firth said the expansion was also exciting as it allowed them to continue their support of his passion of racing and the Grafton Speedway.

A regular front-running contender in the V8 Dirt Modified competition, Mr Firth's daughter Taylah is now involved in the sport herself.

"We support a lot of charities and we're major sponsors of the speedway, and everyone here is heavily involved in motor sports,” he said.

"We're extremely proud of our longstanding relationship with the Grafton community and we're looking forward to building what we hope will be another great relationship with Coffs Harbour residents.”

For more details visit www.hessionsautoparts.com.au.