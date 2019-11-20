Grafton businesses elect one in the chamber

NEW LEADER: New president Carol Pachos addresses the chamber while flanked by outgoing president Justin James, Riley Law and Glen Thompson.

IN KEEPING with the theme of renewal among Clarence Valley chamber groups, Grafton has welcomed a new president.

Carol Pachos was confirmed as the new president of Grafton Chamber of Commerce at their AGM and Chamber breakfast at the Clocktower Hotel this morning.

Carol thanked her predecessor Justin James for his leadership, initiative and ability to generate ideas and work closely with everyone in the community and then called her new leadership team to join the stage with her.

“I clearly am not able to do the job on my own and that’s why I brought this team out with me today. I look forward to working very closely with the executive as we make the most of eachothers experience skills, expertise and community context.”

“I want to make the most of visionary thinking and creating ideas and also to continue to work closely with Clarence Valley Council.”

Ms Pachos said she was looking forward to bringing a “fresh focus” on engagement with businesses and was “really open to ideas” on how the Chamber could “ promote, encourage, advocate for and support local businesses”.

To kick things off, Ms Pachos said the chamber executive would be visiting as many local businesses, both members and non-members, to “ask questions and begin to get a picture” of how they could best be supported.

“I have a great passion for this community, I was born here and my family have a long history in the Valley,” she said

“In fact I noticed that my great-great-great-grandfather Thomas Page was a president of the chamber of commerce way back when.”

Justin James stepped down after two years at the helm of the Grafton business collective and said he would continue to assist as vice-president.