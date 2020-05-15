Grafton bypass set to open to traffic but be patient

Construction images of the soon to be opened new section of the Pacific Highway from Glenugie to Tyndale.

MOTORISTS are being advised of changed traffic conditions on Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Tyndale from Tuesday as the monumental section of bypass is opened to traffic for the first time.

From today (Friday), there will be a number of preparation activities carried out including two days of work on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie and Tyndale to prepare for the traffic changes on Tuesday.

From next week motorists on the Pacific Highway will be permanently moved onto about 36 kilometres of dual carriageway between Glenugie and Tyndale, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect traffic control, lane closures, reduced speed limits, intermittent stoppages and delays of up to 10 minutes between 6pm and 6am.

As part of this change the split interchanges at Glenugie and Tyndale will be open in their permanent arrangement and new northbound and southbound rest areas at Pine Brush will also open.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.