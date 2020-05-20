Grafton bypass will save some lives, but not all

The 36km Glenugie to Tyndale section of the new Pacific Highway opened on Tuesday, 19th May, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

THEY told us we won't need to use this incredible piece of infrastructure plonked in our backyard. And you know what? They might be right.

The 36km Glenugie to Tyndale section of the Pacific Highway upgrade is essentially for everybody else.

After the Grafton bypass opened on Tuesday we scouted our reporter Jarrard Potter to settle the score once and for all and concluded that, yes, it is slightly quicker to take the traditional route between Grafton and Maclean, along what shall be known from this day forth as the Big River Way.

And yes, that means trucks travelling between Grafton and areas to the north along the Pacific Highway will need to continue to travel through Ulmarra to Tyndale - still a significant number considering there are several transport companies based in Grafton.

What we can say, however, is that our Let's Not Wait - Fix Ulmarra Blackspot campaign in 2018 did achieve its primary purpose - to force authorities to take action to actively prevent fatalities instead of crossing their fingers until this week finally arrived and hoping for the best.

A speed camera and other safety features were added to the notorious corner at the southern entrance to the village, and after 18 months there have been plenty of annoying fines dished out in the mail, but no loss of life. Indeed, there have been no more major incidents to report.

It is impossible to guarantee no future crashes at that or any other spot along the Big River Way, but we can guarantee fewer simply due to less traffic movements, and less drivers unfamiliar with our local roads.

