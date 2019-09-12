Grafton, Byron police investigate jewellery thefts

Grafton and Byron Police are investigating a number of property offences in which police have seized numerous items of jewellery believed to have been stolen from the Coffs Harbour/Grafton areas.

POLICE are appealing for public information after recovering a number of items of jewellery that may have been stolen before Christmas last year.

Police in Grafton and Byron Bay are investigating a number of property offences after police seized numerous items of jewellery believed to have been stolen from the Coffs Harbour or Grafton area in the lead up to Christmas last year.

If you recognise or have any information regarding the following items of jewellery contact Detective Sgt Grahame Burke at Grafton Police Station on 66420222 and quote E69021914.