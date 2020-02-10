Grafton Cadets put call out for new recruits

THE Australian Army Cadet Unit in Grafton has put the call out for new recruits, with Lower Clarence students turning 13 this year or who are between the ages of 13 and 16 years encouraged to sign up.

Cadets are exposed to a range of fun experiences including bivouacs (camping), abseiling, navigation, drill, radio communications, boating and much more all in a military setting under the supervision of qualified and experienced cadet officers.

Cadets are expected to display high levels of courage, initiative and teamwork. They will work in a team environment alongside many other cadets who are all there to help them succeed.

The Australian Army Cadets is a leading provider of youth development experiences, sponsored by the Australian Army. The AAC also aims to take reasonable steps to include any young person whose individual circumstances necessitate special consideration.

The local Army Cadet Unit is located in Grafton at the corner of Oliver and Duke Streets. The unit parades at 6pm each Wednesday night during school term and the Maclean RSL sub-Branch provides a bus to transport Cadets to and from Grafton. The bus departs the Maclean Showground at 5pm and returns at around 10pm.

Interested parents and students can visit the Grafton Army Cadets Facebook page for contact details.