Grafton cafe prepared for latest restrictions

TABLE ZERO: Toast Espresso's Ruby Hackett with a takeaway order that can be picked up at 'table zero' without entering the restaurant.

JUDY and Mark Hackett have been preparing for this day since January, slowly administering precautions in their Grafton café to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

The Toast Espresso owners watched Sunday night as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced cafes and restaurants like theirs would be reduced to takeaway only from midday Monday.

"We already had a plan that we would probably be doing takeaway only by this week," Ms Hackett said.

"We stopped taking cash last week… also unfortunately keep cups."

"We've been talking about this since January, we've been having meetings and thinking ahead about what we can do and how to preserve our work force."

After three months of slowly adapting with stepped up hygiene measures and a pamphlet available to customers explaining the importance of social distancing measures, the café has quickly adopted the latest changes.

The store has been rearranged to barricade the indoor seating area to customers and 'table zero' gives customers an option to order over the phone or via the app 365cups and pick up contact free.

Ms Hackett said fast paced government decisions as was seen on Sunday, with differing announcements being made by premiers and the Prime Minister throughout the day, had not given business owners or their industry advisers enough notice ahead of implementation.

"I've been listening to a lot of podcasts and people overseas since January, I think we've been ahead of the curve because we're doing that… instead of waiting for the government to tell us what to do," she said.

In uncertain times, Ms Hackett said she was staying optimistic but aware there would be difficult months ahead and preserving staff members was a top priority.

"We did a survey last week to see how they were feeling… whether they needed help financially, so we know before that becomes an issue," she said.

She said staff were also asked if they were prepared to continue to work and would consent to checking their temperature before attending work "should it come to that".

"We're feeling optimistic, we'll get through this," Ms Hackett said.

"The business has been through a strong time with all the infrastructure… we've been strengthened by it so we feel we're in a good position."