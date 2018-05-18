Menu
CHEERS: Marriage celebrant Susie Roberts will toast the royal wedding this weekend.
Grafton celebrant to raise a glass to British royal nuptials

Jarrard Potter
by
18th May 2018 3:34 PM

WHEN Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot this weekend, Grafton celebrant Susie Roberts will raise a glass to the newlyweds.

Ms Roberts said the highly anticipated royal wedding was a significant occasion for the monarchy, and would cross boundaries the royals had avoided.

"The fact that Meghan is American, bi-racial and previously married, there's a whole pile of firsts in this marriage,” she said.

"The couple cut through a broad range of demographics, and while I'm not an overly monarchist type I admire the amount of work they do and the dedication they both put into their causes, I think they're both commendable.”

Ms Roberts said the sons of the "people's princess” Diana, Harry and William enjoyed a degree of popularity not often experienced by other English royalty.

"Both William and Harry have become people's princes,” she said.

"They're highly accessible to media, incredibly down to earth, they do an amazing amount of charity work so they're seen a lot, and they're not been afraid to express their emotions, so a lot of people think they know them.

"It's a big thing a royal wedding, and with a popular royal like Harry and a celebrity like Meghan, it's a big occasion.”

