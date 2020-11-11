Grafton charity store thief sentenced

A SOUTH Grafton man who broke into a charity store and went on a spending spree with a stolen credit card while in the midst of a “significant” drug addiction has been jailed.

Daniel Polley appeared in Grafton Local Court yesterday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to a break and enter charge and three counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

The court heard that some time between 3.30pm November 26 and 8am November 27 last year, the 28-year-old broke into the premises of the Lifeline store in Prince St, Grafton by forcing the lock of the rear door.

According to the police facts while inside Polley took an unknown amount of cash, as well as gold jewellery and rings, before ransacking the premises.

The court also heard that earlier that year on October 2 Polley took a credit card from a vehicle in the carpark of Grafton’s Aldi Supermarket and then went on a spending spree of around $3000.

In court yesterday magistrate Kathy Crittenden said Polley’s actions would have caused significant distress to the victim’s, and that breaking into a charity store was a particularly offensive act.

The magistrate also noted the offending took place during a period of time where Polley was particularly vulnerable.

“These offences were part of a whole series of offences committed in the context of a significant drug addiction,” she said.

Polley was sentenced to six months behind bars, and will be eligible for release on May 9, 2021.