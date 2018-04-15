Grafton childhood educator chosen for $20,000 scholarship

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis awarding one of the NSW Government's Aboriginal Early Childhood Teaching Scholarship at the Gummyaney Preschool in Grafton.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis awarding one of the NSW Government's Aboriginal Early Childhood Teaching Scholarship at the Gummyaney Preschool in Grafton.

An Aboriginal early childhood educator from Grafton, Jacobi Basset has been selected to receive a scholarship of up to $20,000 to support her early childhood education degree, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

Mr Gulaptis said the NSW Government's Aboriginal Early Childhood Teaching Scholarships program was introduced last year to help boost the number of Aboriginal early childhood educators with bachelor-level qualifications in NSW.

"Jacobi, who works at Gummyaney Preschool in Grafton, is just one of 13 Aboriginal early childhood educators across NSW to receive a scholarship so this is a terrific accomplishment and I offer her my congratulations," Mr Gulaptis said.

"It's exciting to know that children in the region will have greater access to culturally appropriate early childhood education services with more highly skilled educators, thanks to students like Jacobi undertaking early childhood teaching degrees."

The scholarships go beyond financial assistance, with the NSW Government supporting scholarship recipients throughout their studies by linking them with mentoring programs and other support.

"Increasing the number of Aboriginal early childhood teachers across the state will help ensure that Aboriginal perspectives are embedded in early childhood education and that all preschools are welcoming and inclusive places for all children," Mr Gulaptis said.

Jacobi plans to undertake her studies at the University of New England.

Up to 15 scholarships will be awarded each year, from 2018 to 2020.

Further information on the scholarships is available by visiting www.education.nsw.gov.au.